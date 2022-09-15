Midstate Electric Cooperative Inc. is pleased to see that Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Sen. Patty Murray have realized that breaching the Lower Snake River Dams is not a feasible option until the energy and economic benefits of the dams are replaced or mitigated.
This change in stance is especially significant because it is still unknown what emerging technologies could have the capacity to replace this affordable, clean, and reliable energy source. Breaching the dams without a renewable replacement in place is not an option. It will take years of research, planning, and development before any consideration should be made regarding dam removal.
Inslee-Murray’s final “Lower Snake River Dams: Benefit Replacement Report,” released on Aug. 25, estimates that breaching the dams would cost between $10.3 billion and $31.3 billion. Ratepayers and taxpayers would have to pay back these replacement costs through increased energy rates and taxes. Removal would have a major impact on our way of life and the value of hydropower in the Northwest cannot be overemphasized.
Most of the Northwest’s renewable energy comes from hydropower; and as a customer of Bonneville Power Administration (BPA), our community relies on the affordable power produced by the Lower Snake River Dams. The dams benefit the entire region and are a critical resource for fighting climate change due to operating with zero-carbon emissions.
Dams offer the region more than just power; they also support navigation and transportation, irrigation, and recreation. All of these critical resources are at risk if the Lower Snake River Dams are breached.
While wind and solar generators are good renewable resources, they cannot serve as the foundation of the state’s reliable energy supply. They are not economically viable replacements for the dams. With hydropower, we have the flexibility and operating reserves to cover our fluctuating energy demand when the wind isn’t blowing, or the sun isn’t shining.
The Lower Snake River Dams can hold a surplus of water and release it into the turbines as needed to meet demand, providing a critical balance to the grid. Having the ability to start, stop, increase, or decrease generation by hundreds of megawatts in seconds or minutes is extremely important, especially during high demand in winter or summer months.
Midstate Electric and other utilities want to be considered energy partners in our communities. We encourage member savings through multiple energy conservation programs and initiatives, even if it means less business for us.
Utilities are stewards in energy efficiency, and proponents for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Midstate offers rebates and recommendations to our members for installing energy-saving measures and making their homes or businesses more efficient. We are also dedicated to clean air and offer an incentive to members in our service area who drive electric vehicles. We are taking steps today to prepare for the future.
We also care about preserving our nation’s diverse ecosystems and support the work that Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) has done regarding fish and wildlife protection. Since 1981, BPA has funded close to $7.6 billion in habitat restoration programs, fish passage improvements, and investments in federally owned hatcheries. As ratepayers and taxpayers, we are all part of the multibillion-dollar effort to improve fish passage at the dams.
We hope consumers in the region who are benefiting from the power generated by the Lower Snake River Dams will continue to stay informed about any plans, policies, or proposed regulations made against them. Let’s keep Oregon green, keep energy costs low, and avoid rolling blackouts that we have seen in other neighboring states.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Jim Anderson is the CEO and general manager of Midstate Electric Cooperative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.