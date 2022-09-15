Guest Column
Bulletin file photo

Midstate Electric Cooperative Inc. is pleased to see that Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Sen. Patty Murray have realized that breaching the Lower Snake River Dams is not a feasible option until the energy and economic benefits of the dams are replaced or mitigated.

This change in stance is especially significant because it is still unknown what emerging technologies could have the capacity to replace this affordable, clean, and reliable energy source. Breaching the dams without a renewable replacement in place is not an option. It will take years of research, planning, and development before any consideration should be made regarding dam removal.

Jim Anderson is the CEO and general manager of Midstate Electric Cooperative.

