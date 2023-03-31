Ever thought that a tax was unfair? I’m guessing we all have at one time or another. Well, sometimes they are unfair. But before I say more; here us a little about me. I spent my 35-year career managing public works (mostly for cities) and most of it as a public works director/city engineer. I’m a registered professional engineer in Oregon and Washington.
So what new potential Bend tax am I talking about, that if not done correctly, will be unfair? It is the transportation utility fee (TUF) intended to help with street maintenance. But before I jump into why many Bend residents should be concerned, let me say this: I support finding more funds for street maintenance — because streets and sidewalks are the biggest asset the city has.
One of the biggest challenges I faced over my career was finding sufficient funds to properly maintain city streets. Granted, much of that problem was due to the failure to preserve the streets before the only option left was to reconstruct them — a practice that usually costs four to six times the cost of maintaining streets (think seal coats). If a city does not have the funds to seal coat streets (preserve the pavement), then it should be obvious it doesn’t have the funds to reconstruct them.
But how might a TUF tax be unfair? The crux of the issue is that there are many private subdivisions in Bend. Some are full-on private in that they are gated. But some, due to the development agreement the city and developer consummated, are not gated and do not appear private to the public. So the public is allowed unfettered access to the “private” subdivision. However, because of their private status, the homeowners pay for the infrastructure of streets, including street sweeping, sidewalks and storm drainage.
In the 456-lot “private” subdivision I live in, that means we pay for the preservation of five miles of streets, curbs and over two miles of sidewalks, plus street sweeping and our very large storm drain system (including the expensive stormwater permit).
As for our stormwater, none of it leaves the boundaries of the subdivision! Yet the city charges the 456 homeowners here about $30,000 a year in stormwater utility fees. As I mentioned earlier, there are many private subdivisions in Bend, so this unfair taxation impacts not just a few Bend residents. And, of course, having a city government that is fair to ALL residents is an important goal to strive for!
Besides the stormwater utility fee that is already unfair for private subdivisions, all residents in private subdivisions pay the same property taxes as everyone else but get fewer city services in return. And in the case of the stormwater system, private subdivisions must contract for maintenance of the system. The cost to my subdivision is $22,000 per year plus another $2,400 for the permit. Of note is that none our subdivision’s stormwater enters the city’s system (I don’t know if that is the case for other private subdivisions). If a TUF tax goes through without recognizing that one size doesn’t fit all, it will be another unfair tax (the stormwater utility being the other mentioned), at least for the private subdivisions in the city.
The solution? A TUF tax should be adjusted for private subdivisions. It should recognize that none of the TUF street maintenance money can ever be spent in a private subdivision (even when they are open to the public). A rate adjustment for private subdivisions would be appropriate and fair.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The city is mulling a transportation utility fee, a seasonal fuel tax and/or a targeted sales tax on food and beverage sales to cover transportaiton costs, repairs. You can respond directly to the city at council@bendoregon.gov. See our editorial at https://bendbulletin.us/3n5cACr
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.