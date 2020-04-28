Elizabeth Barrett Browning wrote, “The earth is crammed with heaven, and every common bush afire with God. But only he or she who sees, takes off their shoes, the rest sit round and pluck blackberries.” This past week was the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. We only get one earth. If we are to heal the earth we need to heal our relationship with the earth.
We have treated the earth as a commodity to be consumed for our pleasure and greed rather than a sacred home we share with all living things. Jane Goodall said, “Here we are, arguably the most intelligent being that have ever walked planet Earth, with this extraordinary brain, yet we’re destroying the only home we have.”
Martin Buber says there are two ways of relating, I-It or I-Thou. I-It is where the “other” is an object to be used for our benefit. This is when we treat others in terms of how they serve our needs and make us happy.
I-Thou is where we treat the “other” as holy and sacred. What a difference it makes in our relationships when we treat others with respect and reverence! The most important question we can ask in our relationships is: “Do people feel important and valued in our presence?”
Imagine if that was the lens through which we viewed our relationship with the earth. Instead of an “It,” an object, used, abused for our pleasure and greed and then discarded. What if the earth was a sacred “Thou,” to be revered? What if we asked ourselves, “Does the earth feel valued, respected and revered in our presence?”
Now with grounded flights, empty buses and trains, cars sitting in driveways, people sheltered in place, there has been a dramatic reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and air and water pollution.
The Himalayan Mountains can be seen from 100 miles away for the first time in 30 years because of the stunning drop in pollution due to lockdown. The canals in Venice are crystal clear for the first time in years. A rare white orca whale was spotted in Puget Sound just outside Seattle. Nature is taking a deep breath while the rest of us are holding our breath. We are getting a glimpse of what is possible if we walked more gently on the earth.
There has been this incredible act of solidarity and love staying at home to flatten the curve slowing down the spread of Covid-19 so our health systems won’t be overwhelmed. We are living right now an example of how collectively we can sacrifice for the common good.
There’s another curve, the curve of carbon emissions, that needs to be flattened to avoid overwhelming our ecosystem. In our rush to return to normal, we need to recognize normal was the problem. We treated the destruction and depletion of the earth as normal. We are given this opportunity to press reset and restore our relationship with the earth.
The climate crisis is a spiritual crisis. We won’t protect what we take for granted. We won’t restore and renew what we do not revere. We won’t save what we do not savor and regard as sacred. We won’t heal what we do not allow to heal us.
It is vital right now in this time of crisis for our mental and emotional well-being to get outside and spend time in nature. Nature is our best therapist and healer. It is ironic in the midst of this corona crisis we are turning to the earth to heal us as the earth remains in crisis crying out to be healed.
Take time to connect with nature, dig in the garden, find a path with dirt to walk. Take off your shoes and walk humbly and reverently on the earth. Let the earth heal you and remember it is our responsibility to heal the earth.
