Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

During the period of Labor Day through Oct. 15 (when the permit period ended), I hiked from six Central Cascades Wilderness Permit Trailheads for Day hiking. As a good citizen, I purchased the proper permits on Recreation.gov.

I hiked between 10 and 15 miles on the trails each time.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Terry Whitted lives in Terrebonne.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.