Lee Hicks

Hicks

 Submitted photo

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

There’s an old trope that, “All politics is local.”

The comment is often credited to Tip O’Neill, a late Massachusetts congressman and former Democratic speaker of the House who knew how to brawl in Congress but get things done across the aisle. It came to mind recently in a Bulletin article summarizing the upcoming Bend City Council election and positions of the various candidates.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Lee Hicks lives in Bend and has been a reporter and editor for weekly, daily and wire service media, and is a former owner-publisher of a now 120-year-old Washington state weekly.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.