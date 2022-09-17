There’s an old trope that, “All politics is local.”
The comment is often credited to Tip O’Neill, a late Massachusetts congressman and former Democratic speaker of the House who knew how to brawl in Congress but get things done across the aisle. It came to mind recently in a Bulletin article summarizing the upcoming Bend City Council election and positions of the various candidates.
The candidates responses were very general in mentioning local issues, such as rapid growth, affordable housing and transportation. There were few substantive proposals in the mix — maybe not anything that could energize voters.
As the campaigns ramp up, apart from pressing City Council candidates to be more specific in addressing local issues, should they also be questioned on beliefs or positions on broader national matters?
Take a specific question as an example.
What if every candidate for Bend office and the Deschutes County Commission — along with those for similar offices throughout Central Oregon — were asked:
“Do you acknowledge that the 2020 presidential election was legitimate and that ‘election denial’ is bad for the country?”
Some would argue, “What does that have to do with governing in Central Oregon?”
The answer is simple: It’s important to choose candidates who recognize and respect the integrity of the electoral process, nationally and locally, and will act accordingly. That carries with it the duty for any candidate to accept that all the evidence and court decisions related to the 2020 election are accurate and that it was not “stolen,” as is argued incessantly in social media rants, “dog whistled” obliquely by some candidates, and trumpeted by others. (pun intended)
In her concession speech to an election denier in Wyoming, Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney put a fine point on the issue:
“No American should support election deniers for any position of genuine responsibility, where their refusal to follow the rule of law will corrupt our future,” Cheney warned.
Throughout the nation, there are local and state office candidates intent on disrupting elections with bogus contentions of potential voting chicanery, past and future. They want to sow doubt and pack local and state offices that are responsible for managing elections with their like-minded fellow voting conspiracy advocates. A case in point is a candidate for Michigan attorney general who is embracing an effort to force county clerks in the state to allow access to voting machines. The county sheriff and a state representative have joined him.
There are reports that operatives, including attorneys, for the ex-president worked to gain access to voting machines in several battleground states. In Colorado, a county clerk has been charged with allowing illegal access to machines in her jurisdiction.
And there is the “My Pillow Guy” who promoted a high school math teacher in holding events alleging he had discovered a “sixth-order polynomial” algorithm that proved election misdeeds. What ???
This is where the troubling nexus of local politics rises to a matter of national interest, and spotlights a threat to our democracy starting with trickles that become torrents of false information.
Any media interviews, as well as inquiries from the voting public, should ask candidates the “was the 2020 election stolen?” question.
The answer should be either Yes or No, with no “buts ...” or prevarication.
