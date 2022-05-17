In 2017, my wife gave birth to twins. Watching them grow has been the greatest joy of my life — especially because I wasn’t always sure I’d live to see them reach their first birthdays, let alone their first day of kindergarten.
Like 30,000 other Americans, I currently live with cystic fibrosis. Since the day I was born, genetic mutations have caused my lungs to fill with excess mucus, clogging my airways and leading to infections. Breathing — something most people do without thinking — is a struggle I’ve confronted my entire life.
Cystic fibrosis patients never know when a day may be our last. That’s why guaranteeing access to cutting-edge procedures and medications is so crucial.
Those treatments have saved my life more than once. I received my first double-lung transplant when I was 28. The operation afforded me the rare gift of time — to accelerate my career, meet my wife, and build a family.
Ten years later, my lung function suddenly plummeted to 8%. My doctors told me it was too risky to undergo a transplant and recommended that my family and I prepare for the worst. Thankfully, I found a specialist who could give me a second double-lung transplant — and a new lease on life.
For that, I’m eternally grateful. Yet lung transplants are an imperfect fix, since they don’t target the root cause of cystic fibrosis. And only about half of transplant recipients are alive five years after their procedures.
That’s why I’m so optimistic about a new medication I’m taking. The drug works to correct the malfunctioning proteins in my lung cells that cause cystic fibrosis. Taking three pills a day can increase a patients’ lung function by nearly 15% and decrease the rate of serious infection by 63%.
The medicine gives me hope that my new lungs will continue working long into the future. Scientists at the Food and Drug Administration recognized how transformational the medicine could be for patients like me. That’s why they chose to expedite its review.
It’s vital that all patients suffering from chronic, serious and life-threatening diseases have access to treatments approved through these special pathways.
That’s why I’m particularly worried that Oregon, the state I call home, is threatening to take these drugs away from the patients who need them most.
To cut costs, the Oregon Health Authority has asked for permission to allow our state’s Medicaid program to limit or refuse coverage of drugs that went through the FDA’s accelerated approval pathway, which is similar — though not identical — to the pathways that brought me my life-saving medication. This would be a massive blow, since over 1 million low-income Oregonians rely on Medicaid.
The proposal would deny vulnerable Oregon patients more than just a medication. It would strip them of the opportunity to experience the joys of a life they didn’t think they’d get to live.
Thanks to unprecedented medical breakthroughs, those of us with cystic fibrosis are graduating college. We’re playing 18 holes on the weekend with friends. We’re finding our soulmates and starting families of our own. And we’re enjoying simple moments with our kids.
To ensure that future generations of patients can do the same, Oregon must guarantee access to the miracles that make it possible.
