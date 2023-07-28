I’ll never forget our first meeting in December of 1983 in a blizzard. I, a young woman, arrived from Portland having just learned to put chains on my Chevy Chevette. I spent the night in a motel on Route 97. A want-ad in The Bulletin, “Baker wanted at Mt. Bachelor, swing shift. Bring a sample baked good” gave me hope. I was far from home and needed a job. My internship with the Bureau of Land Management down in Medford had finished in early November. Portland had no jobs as there was a recession related to the logging industry. Mt. Hood had jobs but no place to live. I had spent two nights in my car. Now I was driving east heading home to Massachusetts and looking for work along the way.
I arrived for the interview at the main lodge at Mt. Bachelor in the late afternoon dark. “I don’t have a sample baked good because, I’m staying in a motel. I want to learn to telemark ski.” I got the job. I had worked as a cook for summer jobs.
Remember when the Deschutes River flooded during Christmas 1983? The fire brigade rescued me from my flooded house using a canoe. My parents read about it in Newsweek. The motel where I had first stayed let me stay for free for two nights. Bend, I loved your people.
Even though I was flooded out of my rental in my first month, I stayed. Bend, you had a hold on me. I loved the park in the middle of town on the river where on a clear day you could look up and see snow-capped mountains. I loved my job. Ski all day. Work from 4 p.m. until midnight. Take the mountain bus back to town. Close the bars down and sleep. Then do it all again. At least that’s what I tell my children.
I did other things: volunteered at the High Desert Museum once a week, climbed Tumalo Mountain and skied down, hiked in the Three Sisters wilderness area, breakfasted at The Victorian Pantry on the best huevos rancheros, bought wool from the wool shop above the natural foods store, and dined and watched movies at Pat and Mike’s — the best!
On Saturday nights we worked graveyard shift as we baked and cooked for the Sunday brunch at the main lodge. One Sunday morning at 5 a.m. I finished early, and I got a ride up on a snow machine to the top to see the sunrise. The blush pink glow filled the air and stained the snow, filling my heart and soul.
Bend, I used your library as a haven. A quiet place to read, research, and dream.
I lived in four different rental houses in the three years I lived in Bend. All would have sold for about $15,000 to $20,000 back then. Now who knows? I had three boyfriends, not all at the same time, who were fun but were not the love of my life. I had many women friends and one who still lives in Bend. Oh, to be in your twenties and live in Bend.
Why did I leave? I followed a boyfriend to Moscow, Idaho. It did not work out and it was time to move back East. Bend, you gave me confidence, support, and kindness. I grew up and learned things that college never taught. Bend, you instilled a love of the mountains that is always with me. Thank you Bend.
Yours forever.
Kathy Raymond Elkind lives with her husband in Vermont and sometimes dreams of Bend. Her memoir, To Walk It Is To See It: 1 Couple, 98 Days, 1400 Miles on Europe’s GR5 comes out Aug. 15.
