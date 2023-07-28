Elkind

Elkind practicing telemark lunges in 1984 in Bend.

 Submitted photo

Editor's Note

Dear Bend,

I’ll never forget our first meeting in December of 1983 in a blizzard. I, a young woman, arrived from Portland having just learned to put chains on my Chevy Chevette. I spent the night in a motel on Route 97. A want-ad in The Bulletin, “Baker wanted at Mt. Bachelor, swing shift. Bring a sample baked good” gave me hope. I was far from home and needed a job. My internship with the Bureau of Land Management down in Medford had finished in early November. Portland had no jobs as there was a recession related to the logging industry. Mt. Hood had jobs but no place to live. I had spent two nights in my car. Now I was driving east heading home to Massachusetts and looking for work along the way.

Kathy Raymond Elkind lives with her husband in Vermont and sometimes dreams of Bend. Her memoir, To Walk It Is To See It: 1 Couple, 98 Days, 1400 Miles on Europe’s GR5 comes out Aug. 15.

