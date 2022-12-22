Editor's Note

Thank you to all who supported and voted for me in my campaign for House District 53 state representative. My team and I executed a comprehensive, positive, policy-focused campaign to the best of our abilities.

The final votes have been tallied. Unfortunately, I fell short by 509 votes. Emerson Levy received 19,584 votes, and I received 19,075. Thus, Ms. Levy will hold the HD53 seat for the next two years. I congratulate her, as it’s a position she’s long coveted, and extend my best wishes to her and her family.

Michael Sipe is a local business consultant and was the 2022 Republican nominee for House District 53.

