Thank you to all who supported and voted for me in my campaign for House District 53 state representative. My team and I executed a comprehensive, positive, policy-focused campaign to the best of our abilities.
The final votes have been tallied. Unfortunately, I fell short by 509 votes. Emerson Levy received 19,584 votes, and I received 19,075. Thus, Ms. Levy will hold the HD53 seat for the next two years. I congratulate her, as it’s a position she’s long coveted, and extend my best wishes to her and her family.
Obviously, this is not the outcome my supporters and I desired. Through the campaign, I figured out how to help solve many of the broken aspects of Oregon government from a practical, business-minded perspective. Thus, it’s disappointing that I will not be a moderate, mainstream, conservative voice in Salem in 2023. Our state government is seriously out of balance. Having two Democrat Representatives from Central Oregon will not help.
The HD53 election outcome does not imply any kind of electoral mandate. Practically speaking, those of us who voted were about equally split. Notably, however, approximately 31% of the HD53 electorate simply didn’t vote. Therefore, Ms. Levy goes to Salem with the backing of only 34.9% of the total HD53 electorate. That’s hardly a sweeping vote of confidence and approval. The HD53 election is a graphic example of why every citizen’s vote matters.
What happened?
In addition to about a third of the electorate not voting, the Democrats’ shrewd gerrymandering plan in 2021 worked exceptionally well. The newly redrawn HD53 eliminated historically strong conservative areas and added in more of the northern section of Bend, as well as what is now left-leaning Sisters.
The effect of re-districting was exacerbated by the well-known out-migration of conservative families fed up with Oregon’s failing school system and Kate Brown’s draconian COVID policies.
The result was that Republican candidates in the northern Bend precincts 1, 6, 7, 11 and 35 received only 21% to 39% of the vote. This was the case for Christine Drazan on down the ballot (including me) through County Commissioner and City Council. Conversely, Democrat candidates from Wyden, Kotek, and McLeod-Skinner on down the ballot received up to 79% of the straight-ticket vote in these new HD53 precincts. Redmond, Tumalo and Eagle Crest precincts voted strongly for me, but that was not quite enough to in this election to overcome the impact of northern Bend voting so strongly party-line Democrat.
Additional factors influencing the vote included inflammatory campaign advertising from the left on abortion, gun-control, January 6, and Donald Trump. None of these extraneous topics have anything to do with the very real challenges facing our state, but they did incite the fears and passions of many left-leaning voters.
As a first-time candidate running in a brand-new district, neither I nor anyone else knew what voters might do. Now we know. Given how close the 2022 race was, we also know how to prevail in 2024.
What’s next
The adventure of life is all about relationships and learning. From that perspective, the campaign was a terrific experience. I learned a lot and established great new relationships. Going forward, I have two vibrant businesses and a foundation to run. I’ll continue to serve our region by leading major regional events: the Central Oregon Prayer Breakfast (May 12), the large bi-lingual Celebrate Central Oregon festival with Mike Silva (July 15), the Central Oregon Business Forum (September 27), the Bend Christmas Parade (December 2), plus another “to-be-announced” event.
I’ll continue to speak for commonsense in government. Oregon is headed the wrong direction in too many ways to note here. There’s much work to do, but it’s worth it. I believe positive change is possible. Thanks to those who agree. Let’s press on.
Michael Sipe is a local business consultant and was the 2022 Republican nominee for House District 53.
