In the Jan. 14 issue of The Bulletin, individuals from the City Council, the Chamber of Commerce and Central Oregon LandWatch had written a column promoting a new bicycle bridge over the railroad and the parkway between Greenwood and Franklin streets.
As a senior senior, I bike every week (weather permitting), so I truly appreciate the great improvements our city has provided bikers in the past several years, but this is a bit much. As is often the case, this article in support of a very valid premise — enhancing bicycling in our town — but it goes a huge step too far in trying to justify their overly extravagant pet project.
The authors claimed:
1. that the “bridge will catalyze redevelopment in the heart of the city”
2. that it “is critical to creating a thriving Bend Central District and Core Area”
3. that it “will allow us to unlock the Bend Central District’s potential” and
4. that it “is the most innovative and critical project we are pursuing to shape the future of transportation in Bend”! (How will its impact compare with 40 roundabouts?)
They gave no facts, references or sources to support any of their incredible claims.
As one educated as an economist, and one who worked five years in economic development, and served four years on our City Council, I know of no objective research that says a bicycle bridge will support any of their extravagant conclusions.
Should we spend $20 million on this bridge when there are substantial bike connections at Franklin and Greenwood, just two blocks north and south of this proposal? Both are slated for improvements that combined will cost substantially less! And each tie efficiently into the existing transportation grid, which the proposal does not. Can one really justify a $20 million expenditure to cut two blocks from a short ride?
Instead of thorough economic analysis, this proposed project is clearly the result of group emotional enthusiasm and pressure from dedicated bike devotees who believe any spending on bikes is money well spent.
Let’s be realistic. We don’t have unlimited funds to waste on a project that likely will not achieve the authors dreams. I am sure there are many bicycle-oriented projects that will benefit a much greater number of people and serve our whole community. This $20 million could go a long way to building out our bicycle system throughout our town.
