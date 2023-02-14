Raffling a rifle to raise campaigns funds for school board candidates is totally on brand for our local Deschutes County Republicans. The grand prize at the Republicans’ fundraiser this spring is a high-powered rifle capable of putting down any animal in North America.
Killing of children by guns is now the leading cause of death for children aged one to 18 in the United States. More children die by guns than by car accidents, by cancer, or by any other cause.
Expect Republican candidates for school board to ignore the violence against our children by guns. Expect Republican candidates to ignore gun safety. Expect Republican candidates to turn a blind eye to the necessity of our children doing lockdown drills for the day when a shooter enters the school and starts killing students and teachers.
Expect instead that Republican candidates will want us to fear what our children might learn. Expect Republicans to want to say that our children should not learn about the diversity of our citizens; that some of our ancestors were enslavers and that some were enslaved; that women could not always vote or even own property; that there were separate water fountains and schools depending on a person’s race; and that people were beaten or imprisoned because they were gay or lesbian.
Also expect that Republican candidates will speak about the need to protect our children from certain books. Expect them to decide not only to which books their children should have access, but the books to which all children will have access. Expect them to talk about the need to be anti-woke, and to protect our children from classmates who have two moms or two dads.
Don’t expect local Republican leaders to denounce a gun raffle to raise campaign funds for school board candidates or the extremist candidates that their party will put up.
School board members must be people who recognize and respect the diversity of families who entrust care of their children to our public schools. Parents must know that protections are in place against gun violence. Parents must know that their children need not be ashamed of their ancestors, of where they’re from, of their religion, of the color of their skin, or of their parents’ economic status. These children all need to know that they receive a fair deal in school and that their teachers are concerned about helping them do their best.
Vote for board members who will give our children the best education possible. Our children are our future, and we need to give them all the tools they need to create a better world.
