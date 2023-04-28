Lou Capozzi’s guest column in the April 19 Bulletin says there are “flaws” in the Deschutes Public Library’s plan for a central library. Unfortunately, Mr. Capozzi’s column itself contains many flaws.
He suggests that the preliminary planning for the new library system focused on spaces and services, and not on the financial details. It is very curious that Mr. Capozzi himself ignores the fundamental financials of his proposal.
Additional small library structures will require more staff and maintenance, which would require an additional operating levy for taxpayers. The operating levy for library staff has not increased since 1998.
Many people confuse bond measures that fund buildings with operating levies that fund personnel and maintenance. Any realignment of DPL’s building plans must address the cost of a new operating levy — an important omission by Mr. Capozzi.
There was comment on the 3-2 split vote. The library board is indeed composed of five individuals and there are always five different opinions and perspectives. All boards make decisions by vote — and the vote of the majority must rule. That is the essence of democracy.
Mr. Capozzi states the library plan doesn’t work because of “distance.” However, the design of the Deschutes Public Library System certainly does take into account “distance” within our extended geography. There is no need for a Redmond parent to drive one hour to a Bend library and back when Redmond folks have always had their own library. That library can easily order and make available books from any other library in the county.
And soon — due to the new bond — Redmond patrons will have a new library, more modern and efficient, and fully integrated with the book-processing power of the proposed central library. Indeed, construction has already begun in downtown Redmond. And yes, this local library will have meeting spaces and a children’s center as well.
Transportation is an important consideration. I agree with Mr. Capozzi that the Stevens Ranch is “an ideal location,” especially with the anticipated addition of a city bus stop. And climate concerns are equally important. The central library’s design incorporates a “Green Plan” — an LEED certified architecture that uses climate-friendly materials, solar and renewable power techniques, water conservation and other measures to lower the carbon footprint. While it might be nice to have additional small community libraries within walking distance of every house, the costs of such constructions — and the cost of personnel to staff them — make such a proposal financially unfeasible.
I disagree with Mr. Capozzi’s statement that a central library is “… not a public space. It’s a warehouse.” A central library can simultaneously be a community center, a processing center, and a place to house the stacks of materials for distribution.
And, it can be managed by a single group of dedicated librarians who are cross-trained both in library service and technical processing.
I am not convinced that an additional distribution facility can be built — and staffed — for “a fraction” of the cost.
I feel the current library plan, which has been under development by conscientious folks for six years, has been well thought out. It is fiscally responsible. It respects climate aspects and transportation concerns. Should someone suspend this plan in order to start all over again, there would be serious delay and unnecessary taxpayer costs.
This comprehensive plan will fulfill the will of voters by developing a modern central library system, fully integrated with our several outlying libraries. Please consider voting for those candidates who understand and embrace this vision: Ann Malkin, Cynthia Claridge, and Marisa Hossick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.