Lemon Gulch is in a serene, mixed conifer forest on the western edge of the Ochoco National Forest that supports wildlife, naturalists, hikers, bicyclists and hunters. It is a peaceful place where one can commune with nature and restore the spirit. The gulch has lots of roads. Recreationists coexist within the ecosystem, as they move softly on the land. These dynamics support recreation with minimal disturbance. Folks enjoy just driving through the gulch, part of the beautiful and bucolic Mill Creek Valley.
Humans need trees and peaceful settings to recharge. In this electronic age, we need respite to maintain our mental health. Let’s assess priorities and needs, individually and collectively, so we make decisions that benefit ourselves, future generations and our planet.
We are living in a time of short-term thinking and instant gratification. Wants trump needs in a consumer society where enough is never enough. We fail to consider the impact of our actions on others, the community and the environment. We need to take responsibility for actions that degrade and pollute the earth. Let’s think long term, emphasizing needs rather than wants. Without intentional care for the land, we will lose a special community that is enjoyed today in Lemon Gulch and the Mill Creek Valley.
Let’s pause and reflect on how we’re relating to the land on which our survival and wellbeing depend. Where are we going with the Ochocos? Are development and growth progress? Are we going to honor the interdependence of humanity and the land? Is the goal of humanity to be in dynamic equilibrium with the land or will we continue to use it in ways which support our short-term wants, regardless of the long-term consequences? Let’s emphasize needs of the collective community. Do we want Crook County, Prineville and the Ochocos to be overwhelmed by population growth and recreational pressure that we now see in Bend and Deschutes County? Or, do we make decisions that promote sustainability of the land, allowing multiple use and dispersed recreational activities that do not result in long-term damage to the land and disturb wildlife?
Mountain biking is a rigorous, thrilling experience enjoyed by many throughout Central Oregon and beyond. Its popularity is creating recreational pressure on public agencies to find more areas for their enjoyment. There are more than 1,000 miles of trails in Deschutes County and lots of places to ride bicycles in the Ochoco Mountains.
Any new trail system must consider impact on local ecology. Fragile habitats with core areas for wildlife overwintering and birthing must be avoided. The Forest Service and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife consider Lemon Gulch core habitat for deer and elk. The gulch is not a suitable place for a mountain bike trails complex. A Forest Service poster at the nearby Wildcat Campground states, “Welcome to your National Forest. When operating vehicles of any kind, do not damage the land or vegetation or disturb wildlife.” Mountain bike trails will damage the land, cause erosion and disturb wildlife. Vehicular traffic of any kind displaces deer and elk that leave public land and move to private land, reducing the public’s chances of viewing wildlife and concentrating animals where they compromise ranching.
Lemon Gulch Road is not suited for high traffic volume: It is winding with blind curves and too narrow for vehicles to pass. If the trails complex is completed, the Forest Service may decide to close the road to all but mountain biking traffic. This would transition Lemon Gulch from a dispersed, multiple use area to an exclusive area for mountain biking.
Locals were not informed of the project until mid-2021. Let’s engage a broader range of the Central Oregon community to collectively consider how we wish to address and manage the land upon which we depend for sustenance and sustainability, for both today and generations to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.