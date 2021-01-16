Diverting water from streams in the Deschutes Basin, beginning in the 19th century, made farming viable in Central Oregon and helped establish the communities that exist today.
However, this legal use of water impacted the health of our rivers and critical fish and wildlife habitats that had provided for indigenous peoples from time immemorial.
While complex and rigid rules have long-governed water management, the Deschutes River Conservancy (DRC) has been at the center of efforts since 1996 to innovate and develop successful cooperative approaches to meet river and community needs. Founded by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, environmental and irrigation interests, the DRC is celebrating its 25th year restoring streamflow and water quality through consensus building and collaboration.
Imagine the following summer scenes:
- Whychus Creek turning into a dry creek bed.
- The Middle Deschutes downstream of Bend running at 5% of its natural flow.
- Tumalo Creek running dry.
- The Crooked River at Smith Rock with only a warm rivulet of water flowing past.
These were the conditions in place when the DRC began its work.
To date, we’ve leveraged partnerships to restore more than 208 cubic feet per second (or 93,356 gallons per minute) instream, supporting fish and wildlife habitat, and farmers.
Opportunities and funding are now lining up to restore flows in the Upper Deschutes—the river upstream from Bend to Wickiup Dam. Local irrigation districts are piping leaky irrigation canals. The DRC is expanding complementary on-farm efficiency and water marketing programs. On-farm efficiency programs incentivize tighter water management by piping smaller private canals and upgrading irrigation systems. The DRC’s water marketing program builds off our successful instream leasing program to make it easier for water users in irrigation districts with more access to water to share with districts facing scarcity.
Integrating infrastructure upgrades, on farm efficiencies and water markets will restore streamflows in the most expedient and equitable way. It allows more flexibility for water rights holders, increases water security for those who need it and restores critical flow to the river and species.
An important milestone was reached this month when the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service finalized the Deschutes Basin Habitat Conservation Plan (HCP). The HCP is a plan initiated by eight local irrigation districts and the City of Prineville to help them meet water needs while enhancing fish and wildlife habitat for threatened species under the Endangered Species Act. The plan establishes minimum instream flows in key river reaches for the next 30 years and commits to complementary conservation measures, including habitat restoration work and additional instream water leasing.
The HCP provides an important foundation for our aspirational goals. The plan establishes—for the first time—significant and meaningful flow commitments in the Upper Deschutes River. These actions will benefit Oregon spotted frog and redband trout by restoring function to a river that has long been degraded by extreme flow fluctuations. The DRC is committed to working with the irrigation districts to meet these flow targets as quickly and cost-effectively as possible. The HCP also supports our continued work in Whychus Creek and the Crooked River to support reintroduced summer steelhead.
There is adequate water to meet our needs if we work together to move and manage water smarter. This is going to take all parties working together to collectively achieve results. We encourage you to get involved. Visit the DRC website, www.deschutesriver.org, learn about the HCP, get in touch to understand our goals and vision for our watershed for all living things.
As the DRC’s new executive director, I am honored to draw on the vision of the organization’s founders who brought our community together to solve difficult water issues. I am committed to accelerating the impact of our work through partnership and innovation. With continued success, the Deschutes story will inspire other communities in the west struggling to balance water by unifying, instead of dividing, our communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.