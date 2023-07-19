ODOT sweeps homeless camps in Bend
The Oregon Department of Transportation conducts a sweep of homeless encampments at Revere Avenue and the Bend Parkway in May.

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

Health is the reason decision-makers are planning to close down homeless camps.

The least among us will be much healthier if their unsightly, unsanitary camps are destroyed and the residents are escorted somewhere else by the police.

