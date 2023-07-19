Health is the reason decision-makers are planning to close down homeless camps.
The least among us will be much healthier if their unsightly, unsanitary camps are destroyed and the residents are escorted somewhere else by the police.
Police appreciate the opportunity to serve and protect the health of these folks rather than ticket speeding, reckless, dangerous drivers whose behavior is acceptable because they bring money into the community.
Perhaps campers could be given passports like tourists so they can document their different campsites: Healthy Camp, Happy Camp, Camp Wobegon, Camp Despair. The adventure and excitement of establishing new campsites improves mental health. The work involved in moving builds strength and endurance for healthy bodies. There may be a few problems with non-functioning vehicles but the city officials can arrange to have them hauled to the dump.
Campers are excited anticipating that their next camp will have clean domestic water, showers and toilet facilities, trees for shade, maybe even flowers and landscaping. Their vans and vehicles are probably air conditioned so this extreme heat should not be a problem in the transition and relocation.
Disabled and elderly campers may be emotionally and physically challenged by the forced relocation to unknown destinations. City officials will undoubtedly be at the camps to facilitate and celebrate the transition of folks to a cooler, healthier location somewhere out of sight.
Common knowledge is that all campers, including children, are drug and alcohol addicts. Most have mental problems. All chose to be homeless. They will be happy and healthy wherever the system dumps them.
There seems to be a disconnect between treating people like garbage and expecting them to dispose of garbage without dumpsters, trash barrels and garbage removal systems. It makes one wonder if the litter in the river and along the roads and streets was dumped there by homeless people on bicycles trying to keep their campsites healthy or privileged people tossing garbage out of their vehicles.
City officials may be uncomfortable with the inhumane and cruel closure of the camps. But rules and regulations must be honored, NOT people. They are just doing their job.
— Sue Bastian is from Bend
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Deschutes County Commissioners Tony DeBone and Patti Adair voted to halt zoning changes to try to protect mule deer and their migratory paths. Commissioner Phil Chang did not. DeBone and Adair oppose the idea of more rules limiting what people could do on their property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.