As most Oregonians are aware, our state has long championed citizen involvement in our politics. The storied history of citizens petitioning the government for change at the ballot box goes back over a century and is well known for everything from keeping the beaches free to the public to “Death with Dignity” and the decriminalization and later legalization of cannabis.
However, in that century-plus of reform, Oregonians have never claimed a most fundamental right for its citizenry — the right to draw our state’s political boundaries. Like most states, Oregon has a long (and at times, troubled) history of letting politicians draw their own maps. And while the state of Massachusetts may lay claim to the origin of the phrase “gerrymandering” (for its Governor Gerry’s “salamander-like” map making), Oregon has not been immune to the practice.
Now, an extraordinary cross-section of civic-minded organizations including the Taxpayer Association of Oregon, the Oregon Farm Bureau plus the Independent Party of Oregon and the Oregon chapters of the League of Women Voters and Common Cause (among others) have joined forces to bring an end to the practice. After working for the better part of the last 18 months, the groups have withstood legal challenges and the labyrinth of filing requirements to get Initiative Petition 57 (or IP57 for short) out for signatures in order to qualify for the ballot in November 2020.
IP57 represents a simple premise. Voter citizens should be drawing the lines for political office holders, not the other way around. If passed, the proposed ballot measure will replace the Legislature in Salem with a citizen’s commission of 12 people from across the state and across political persuasions, all vetted to avoid the typical “conflicts of interest” that arise on a daily basis in Salem (and usually ignored). To that effect, it even prevents paid politicos and lobbyists from serving on the commission.
Surveys show that Oregonians by and large overwhelmingly support this change — and recognize the high stakes in 2020 when a new census will bring about new boundaries by the time of the 2022 elections. Considering that Oregon is likely to gain a sixth congressional seat, on top of the need to redraw all of the state’s legislative districts as required under the Oregon Constitution, the ramifications are clear. Either reform now — or wait another 10 years until 2030 and the next census.
In any normal year, the People Not Politicians campaign would have been out on the streets collecting signatures since early April, when our ballot measure language received approval from the state to move forward. Of course, with coronavirus restrictions bearing down upon us, the campaign has been forced to take another tack.
This past week, we turned to the U.S. mail to jump-start the efforts and sent out over a half-million packets to explain the petition, including sheets for up to five signatures per envelope. The mass mailing is intended to reach over 1.1 million voting Oregonians.
If you received one (in brightly colored purple and green typeface), please consider taking 10 minutes to read through and then sign, and perhaps find 3-4 others amongst family, friends and neighbors. Only registered voters in Oregon of course — and don’t forget to validate the sheet by signing at the bottom after collecting your signatures.
The campaign is also seeking volunteers both at our HQ in Salem but also for a few resilient souls who would like to aid our efforts by collecting some signatures directly (and safely). If interested, please reach out to us at the website.
Didn’t get a petition pack in the mail? No problem. You can go to our website and print one out for yourself at: peoplenotpoliticiansoregon.com/sign-the-petition.
Help make history. We need 150,000 valid signatures by July 4th. If there’s a more patriotic way to demonstrate your civic involvement, we can’t think of it.
