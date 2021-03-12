I hope that all voters remember when they get their American Rescue check that not a single Republican voted to help you!
Polls showed that American's were in favor of this bill. The Republican's continue to be afraid of former President Donals Trump even after he lost the election, second time that he lost the popular vote, and is hiding out in Florida.
Trump has appeared only once giving a speech in Florida where he put down some Republicans that are in his party. He doesn't care about anyone but himself. He doesn't even care that some of his voters are financially struggling because he ended his speech asking for his followers to send money directly to Donald J. Trump, not to the Republican party but to him personally because he's going to need a legal defense fund.
Hopefully, they are not that gullible because he made $1.9 billion while he was in office (according to Forbes magazine), much of it taxpayer money at his resorts, so let him use his own money to fight his legal battle.
Asking for donations to his personal account only shows that he isn't in support of the Republican party now but once again he's only for himself, the party of Trump.
If the Republican's ever want to restore their party to what it was "Before Trump Decided to be a Republican" a working, two-party system, they have to stand up to him and expunge him from the party.
President Joe Biden is busy keeping his eyes on the road to make America better and on the path of helping the American people, all people regardless of party. Biden is on his way to restoring our country to greatness with an approval rating of 62%, something Trump never accomplished. Glad we now have a real president, a qualified president with years of public service experience and a president with empathy!
— Sue Ooten, Madras
