The Bulletin, along with its other newspaper partners in EO Media Group across Oregon, will be launching a year-long series of stories about how climate change is affecting Central Oregon and other regions of the state.
It is an update of a special publication that the family-run newspapers produced in 2006, winning the 2007 Grantham Prize Award of Special Merit.
This time around, the papers are partnering with entities such as the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication, to create a more robust, multimedia presentation of the data and features. The stories will kick off in March, so keep an eye out for them.
Climate change is real and present danger. But there is much debate over how fast it is progressing and whether mankind is contributing to its rise in Earth’s temperatures.
We believe that the science bears out the fact that mankind’s actions are, indeed, a contributing factor.
One area where there has been much debate about this issue is on our editorial pages. The pro and cons of climate change have been written about for many years on the forum page, and readers have weighed in with their opinions.
But it is time to take a stand. As such, The Bulletin’s editorial stance is that climate change is real, and it is being accelerated by mankind. We have decided to limit our guest editorial space regarding this topic to those who are well-versed in the science of climate change. That means those who have opinions on the topic, but do not have the facts to back them up, will not have as much access to the page to voice their opinion here as they have in the past.
We will not publish columns or letters to the editor that reject the accepted science on climate change and its causes.
A writer may question a government’s actions on climate change or a proposed policy such as the Green New Deal. A writer may praise or criticize how businesses or leaders respond — or don’t respond — to climate change. But their submissions must be factual.
That is not to say we won’t publish commentaries that oppose climate change science, if that opposition can clearly be backed up by data.
We understand this is a shift in our editorial policy and the line drawn is a narrow one. However, it is in tune with our goal to inform the public with the facts. Many national papers have taken this stance, from The Los Angeles Times on down and we believe it is time we set that policy as well.
We hope you agree.
