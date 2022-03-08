As a journalist, we cut our teeth as a courthouse reporter, covering the local courts and the parade of defendants that pass in front of a judge and jury.
It struck us early on that the majority of criminals who came before a judge deserved what sentence they were handed for a felony. Many had long criminal histories. As one judge used to ask, “Are you trying to break into prison? Well, you have.” And they were carted off to jail.
Comes now Senate Bill 819, passed in 2021 by the Legislature. People convicted of some felonies may ask the district attorney to petition for expungement of their records “in the interest of justice.”
Bulletin courts reporter Garrett Andrews recently wrote of one of the first cases in Deschutes County that would fall under this new law. In October 2017, Caitlin Silveria pleaded guilty to felony heroin delivery.
“Since then, she’s breezed through probation and rehab, and worked hard to complete her education and become a responsible member of society,” Andrews wrote. “But Silveria, now 25, is still repeatedly rejected for jobs. ‘I really want to help people like me, but I can’t do that with a felony on my record,’” she said.
We hear a lot from people on parole that their past criminal records haunt them on the internet — especially in Google searches — as well as in public records. Even though they’ve served their time and completed probation, they cannot get past a job interview with the record hanging over their heads.
Most of the people who call us are not hardened criminals, but generally first-time drug offenders. And their offenses were committed as young adults, i.e., people who sometimes make stupid mistakes. As the mores change in Oregon about drugs and drug possession, the number of people who could have their records expunged could be quite large and have a positive impact on their lives.
We think it’s time to give these people a second chance. A felony conviction for low-level crimes should not haunt someone for life, especially for someone like Silveria who’s obviously put in the effort to become a good citizen.
Deschutes County Circuit Court Judge Beth Bagley, who sentenced Silveria in 2017 for drug crimes, didn’t quite let her off the hook when she recently ruled against expungement, saying her conduct hurt other people and may continue to do so into the future.
Rather than removing Silveria’s felony conviction, the judge resentenced her for a different charge: attempted unlawful possession of heroin, a crime that can be expunged from her record in Oregon if she follows the proper steps, Andrews reported.
It’s a good start, and we hope we see more of these hearings. As we say, people deserve a second chance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.