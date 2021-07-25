As a teacher for more than 20 years and an activist, I can tell you that education is not neutral.
For too long, history has been whitewashed, the curriculum geared towards white, middle-class students and educational systems have resulted in inequitable school experiences and outcomes.
The idea, as proposed by the vocal speakers at the latest school board meeting, that education should be devoid of politics and discussions of race, is completely wrong. Ignoring the very real fact that racism is deeply embedded in our schools serves no one.
I applaud our district and the school board for moving us in the right direction. Our students deserve to become critical thinkers by delving into these important issues, thereby creating schools and communities that are more equitable and just for all.
— Rebecca Easton, Bend
