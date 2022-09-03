Several readers called us over the last few days angry that we reported on the past convictions of one of the victims of the Safeway shootings that took place last Sunday.

Donald Ray Surrett Jr., 66, died while trying to stop a gunman who went on a shooting rampage at the Safeway store in The Forum Shopping Center off 27th Street. He is being praised for his bravery as he should be. Video of the incident shows him lunging at the shooter, attempting to stop him. He likely saved more lives by his action.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Gerry O’Brien is editor of The Bulletin.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.