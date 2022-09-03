Several readers called us over the last few days angry that we reported on the past convictions of one of the victims of the Safeway shootings that took place last Sunday.
Donald Ray Surrett Jr., 66, died while trying to stop a gunman who went on a shooting rampage at the Safeway store in The Forum Shopping Center off 27th Street. He is being praised for his bravery as he should be. Video of the incident shows him lunging at the shooter, attempting to stop him. He likely saved more lives by his action.
It then came to light that while he was in the U.S. Army, he had been convicted of four sex crimes and was sentenced to 10 years in prison at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.
Believe me when I tell you this, that it gives us no pleasure in reporting on his convictions following a harrowing and emotional week for all at Safeway and the community at large. And it does not take away from the fact that he gave his life in saving others, though others would disagree with us on that point.
So why did we do it? Life is not black and white. It is complicated and messy. Ethical rules in journalism are sometimes difficult, but they are there to preserve integrity and trust. If a newspaper picks and chooses what it will and will not report, that trust goes down the drain.
Let me pose this question to our readers. Would you have preferred that we not report on Mr. Surrett’s background at all, or simply ignore certain parts of it? What if someone of influence in our community, who has done quite a lot of good, commits a crime? Should the newspaper hold that back from the public? Should we bury a story, so no one is offended, or much less held accountable, because of who they are?
Granted, Mr. Surrett was not a public figure until, at the time of his death, he was acting as a hero. He has paid his dues to society. And he deserves hero status. But the public also deserves to have a full and fair picture of this person.
Truths are sometimes difficult to face. But it is far better to reveal them than to self-censor them. Should the media censor its reporting because it may anger or upset some? Only if it fits neatly into a chosen narrative? Then who chooses the narrative? Obviously, if we allowed that to happen, then there’s a loss of trust in everything the newspaper is reporting.
We do report on some things differently. We do, to some extent, try to protect children when they are victims of crimes. We try to write about suicide in a way that will not encourage or glorify it. Many have called us and asked not to name the shooter in the Safeway incident and we’ve shown restraint there.
People are complicated. Some people may act heroically daily. Some may act heroically in a moment. Having committed crimes or done things less than heroic doesn’t change what they did in that moment.
So yes, in our opinion, Surrett was a hero on Sunday. He also was convicted of sex crimes. Should The Bulletin have concealed the latter? We aren’t in the business of concealing information. We are in the business of providing information for our readers to make their own decisions and be a forum where they can express their opinions.
We encourage you to write to us or pen a letter to the editor on your opinion of this issue.
