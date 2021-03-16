Editor’s note
The policy of this page is to allow people to have their say in letters and guest columns but we don’t want people to attack other people personally — just their ideas. We recently ran a guest column that took aim at a frequent guest columnist, Rich Belzer, for his lack of credentials. We have never asked Belzer to provide us with a broader explanation of his background and so that was our fault. Belzer’s tagline has typically read: Rich Belzer lives in Bend. There is more to Belzer than that. Belzer served as director of federal marketing for a NYSE-listed computer company and was subsequently a senior executive with two Nasdaq-listed high-tech companies. He moved to Bend to join Columbia Aircraft where he became vice president of worldwide sales. We wanted to set the record straight.
