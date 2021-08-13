Sorry, an error occurred.
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
Start your day with our top stories in your inbox
Receive weekly entertainment news occurring in Central Oregon
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Engine crews prepare for the night shift on the Bootleg Fire in this photo posted to InciWeb.
Oregon is going to have to make different choices if it is going to reduce the danger of wildfire.
Homes near forest or rangeland? The priority should be firebreaks. They should have fine mesh over their vents where floating embers can get sucked in. They need roofs and siding resistant to flame.
The wildfires are going to come. They are part of this region’s history — human-made and lightning made. And because of climate change it’s going to get worse.
We won’t save every property or even more tragically every life. But we can save more.
The Bootleg Fire south of here was caused by lightning. It burned more than 400,000 acres. That would be like fire over half of Rhode Island. It was at 98% containment when we checked Friday morning.
When the fire was racing along, it essentially went around the Sycan Marsh Preserve. That’s a property held by the Nature Conservancy.
That is not so much a mystery. The preserve is wetter. Fire doesn’t like wet. It’s a wetland, soaking up the spring runoff and gradually letting it flow into the Sycan River.
The land managers there have not been taking chances, though. They did prescribed burns on the property. That reduced fuels. And gave the preserve the better chance at dodging a fire.
If your home or property skirts the edge of a forest or wildlands, give it that same better chance. Bark dust, mulch or whatever you call it can make lovely groundcover.
They aren’t the best choice to make life difficult for wildfire. Don’t give it a foothold in your neighborhood.
Look at your land like a fire would and then make it so a fire has no easy place to go.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
This would affect private fireworks sales, not the Pilot Butte July 4th display
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Sign up to receive the daily Bingo numbers for your chance to win $1000
Weekly information to help you Explore Central Oregon
Daily obituaries from Central Oregon
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.