As we slowly emerge from our isolation cocoons thanks to the year of the COVID-19, people may feel a little disoriented meeting in groups again, shaking hands or even standing close to one another. It’s almost like the cicadas emerging after 14 years, but we’re not chirping as much as we would like.
That’s because there are still unknowns out there. The COVID-19 delta variant is spreading across the globe and has been found in Oregon and Deschutes County.
It affects those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 the most, but there’s the unknown as to whether vaccinated folks can carry it or even pass it on. And reports are it is much more contagious.
As of Thursday, St. Charles has 14 coronavirus patients hospitalized, three of whom are in ICU and on ventilators. While that number is far from the high of 40 during the worst of the pandemic, it is concerning because numbers are trending upward. Deschutes County had three recent deaths from COVID-19 in the past several days and yesterday recorded 14 new cases. Statewide there were 421 new confirmed and presumptive cases reported.
The death toll in Oregon from COVID-19 stands at 2,833.
Troubling as all this is, there is a sure-fire way to curb it: Get a vaccination. Most clinics, pharmacies, the hospital — all offer a vaccine of choice. It is even easier than was waiting the mere 30 minutes to get one at the county fairgrounds a few months back — which ran like a well-oiled machine.
Concerned about the vaccine? Ask a health care professional. Get the straight skinny from those in the know. Don’t take our word for it, and you don’t have to take the governor’s word for it. Do a bit of research, whatever it takes to make you feel at ease in getting vaccinated.
As of Wednesday, 2,457,522 Oregonians have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,285,052 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
In June, there were 7,241 cases of COVID-19; 92% of these cases were unvaccinated people, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Further, minorities, people of color and Native Americans are sorely lacking in getting the vaccine. The OHA says the minority groups are hovering at the mid-40% range. It is making a push to move that number to 80%, or some 240,000 people, by summer’s end. That’s a big hill to climb, but getting the word out will help.
If you’re interested in tracking COVID-19 in Oregon or the vaccination numbers, here’s a great dashboard to view: https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
By curbing this new variant now, we can hope for an easy transition back to normal work schedules, school hours and leisure time.
