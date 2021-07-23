Despite the traffic jams at roundabouts under construction, or the detours, or the 15-minute “rush hour” commutes, it still feels like we all live in a small town.
Drivers are generally polite, residents are helpful to visitors and there are still moments when we recognize each other face-to-face, now that the face masks have come off.
A great example of the caring and giving spirit of Central Oregon came out of a tragic event last week when a horse-racing jockey accidentally died after being thrown from a horse at the Crooked River Roundup.
The crowd was stunned when the accident occurred during the first race of the event. When it was determined that jockey, Eduardo Gutierrez-Sosa, 29, died from his injures, the rest of the racing card was canceled.
Gutierrez-Sosa was a journeyman jockey primarily based out of Grants Pass. He was married and had three children.
Last Wednesday was the start of the three-day roundup in Prineville, which is back after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our hearts are broken,” Doug Smith, race chairman for the roundup, told The Bulletin in an email. “We ask that everyone keeps those he left behind in their thoughts and prayers.”
The audience did more than that, however. In about an hour, race officials had raised more than $3,500 from attendees for Gutierrez-Sosa’s family, according to a Bulletin story.
It is one of the many, albeit small, giving gestures that make up our communities.
Another was the packages of water and necessities that the Bend community delivered en masse to the homeless camps during the recent heat wave. It made a difference in alleviating the extreme temperatures.
There are lots of other examples. Suffice to say that despite the trials and tribulations of ongoing heat, fires and coronavirus issues, the small-town feel remains alive in Central Oregon: neighbor watching out for neighbor.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Oregon has left it up to local district administrations and school boards to decide how to implement guidance from federal and state authorities, and the Bend-La Pine Schools is working with public health officials to finalize its recommendations, which it plans to present to the board in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.