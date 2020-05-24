It’s easy to say one is a fan of FAN, the Family Access Network, that provides guidance and counseling to families in need using its network of connections throughout the tri-county area.
But the COVID-19 pandemic created dangerous holes in the available safety net, especially for families with children who are out of school and parents who may have lost their jobs to layoffs.
So FAN started a COVID-19 Response Fund with the hopes of raising $50,000 to supplement the work they do with cash. That cash can keep families afloat with food, gas cards, utility payments, transportation aid and rental assistance. FAN helps about 8,000 families annually.
Joining forcesThe fundraising effort was a huge success in part, when nine regional Rotary clubs pooled their resources.
Rotary International gave $4,000 to the Central Oregon Rotary clubs to assist the homeless and homebound during the COVID-19 pandemic to be used for food and hygiene. All nine Rotary Clubs donated an additional $500 each to assist in this effort and FAN created a donation link so that individual Rotarians could give, as well. The goal was to raise $17,000. Instead, the clubs knocked it out of the ballpark raising a total of $24,000.
“We’re guessing there will be more than that, and we believe the families will need more than that going forward,” FAN Executive Director Julie Lyche said. It’s predicted the fund may top $100,000 by year’s end.
Contributors also included the Central Oregon Health Council, United Way of Deschutes County, Twin Peaks Foundation, Roundhouse Foundation, Sunriver Christian Fellowship, Knife River, Albertsons Companies Foundation, Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council, Medline Foundation, Facebook, and WHH Foundation, as well as major gifts from several local individuals.
“This COVID-19 fund is to help these families not fall behind and keep them bolstered as we move forward,” said FAN’s Deborah Peterson, who is in charge of donor relations.
The usual groups that donate to FAN stepped up right away, but there were others that FAN doesn’t normally work with who joined in fundraising. And some individuals were especially generous, Lyche said.
“We are not an organization that wants to be known for giving out money. Because we are working with these families to figure out what their resources are and finding ways that they can be self-sustaining. But it’s a different time. Families need money now. Eviction moratoriums will be lifted soon, so we are trying to keep them up to date with their rent and bills.”
On top of that, the 3,300 Rotary members in the 66 Central and Southern Oregon, as well as northernmost California clubs, have raised more than $312,000 and invested thousands of volunteer hours to meet the hunger, safety and economic impacts of the Coronavirus pandemic.
“Rotary clubs are well-known for starting meaningful service projects in their communities and leveraging them so they are sustainable long into the future,” said Rotary District 5110 Governor-Elect Cindi O’Neil of Bend.
“Clubs from all around our district, in just days, began adjusting their service activities around filling local needs based on the pandemic effects. We know about the financial hardships facing small business in our local communities.
“We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the creativity, hard work, financial generosity, and the continued endurance that our Rotary leaders and members have shown during the COVID crisis. It’s just what Rotary does.”
So, here’s to the groups who participated in the fundraiser. They, along with Rotary, deserve our appreciation as a Beacon.
