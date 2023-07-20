Redmond may be bursting at the seams this weekend with the launch of the inaugural Fairwell Festival at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center. It kicks off Friday with the Turnpike Troubadours headlining, followed by country star Zach Bryan on Saturday, and 90-year-old Willie Nelson & Family for the Sunday showcase.
The Hayden Homes Amphitheater hosted Willie a few years back and folks still talk about that concert today as a memorable one. Who cannot speak with pride knowing they got to hear the legend of country music himself?
We salute the good folks at the Deschutes County fairground for landing this major event. This is a large-scale event even for Central Oregon.
Over the weekend, more than 35 bands from multiple genres will take the stage, including pop star Sheryl Crow, blues artist Gary Clark Jr., outlaw country singers like Charley Crockett and Shane Smith & The Saints, bluegrass groups like Trampled by Turtles and The Infamous Stringdusters, as well as rock bands such as Band of Horses.
“There will be traffic impacts, there will be impacts for folks trying to get to the Redmond Airport on flights,” Redmond City Manager Keith Witcosky told The Redmond Spokesman.
The economics of it are not lost on anyone either.
Redmond expects some 35,000 travelers flying into Roberts Field daily through the weekend. That’s no small amount of travelers.
A recent report noted that Redmond Airport overall has seen a 17% increase in air traffic since the pandemic ended.
It took about 15 months for the airport to rebound from passenger number decreases that started in 2019. That’s faster than Portland or Medford.
“As Central Oregon has grown, we’ve received more destinations, larger aircraft,” said Airport Director Zachary Bass said in an Oregonian story. People who used to drive to Portland for their flights can now more frequently reach their destinations with direct flights from Redmond. On top of that, the airport will be due for a major terminal expansion.
“I think it’s a huge step forward,” fairgrounds Director Geoff Hinds said of this weekend’s concerts.
“It sort of cements Central Oregon as a year-round place for events, and the fairgrounds at the center of that.”
In the midst of that, the fairgrounds is prepping for its annual Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo in two weeks. It runs from Aug. 2-6. It also recently hosted a large overland vehicle expo and the Gambler 500 gathering last weekend.
There is no downtime in the summertime.
How we all respond to the influx of visitors is important.
Central Oregon is well known for being open and welcoming, though our patience does get tried from time to time when things slow down at a roundabout.
The influx of tourists, concertgoers and others means that residents need to be a little more aware of the driving delays this can cause and lines at the restaurants, food carts and local attractions.
As the bumper sticker says, “Be nice, you’re in Bend.” Let’s hold to that.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Deschutes County Commissioners Tony DeBone and Patti Adair voted to halt zoning changes to try to protect mule deer and their migratory paths. Commissioner Phil Chang did not. DeBone and Adair oppose the idea of more rules limiting what people could do on their property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.