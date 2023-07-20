A weekend of revolutionaries at Les Schwab (copy)

Willie Nelson sings and bashes away at his guitar, Trigger, in Bend in 2018. He and his family appear at the inaugural Fairwell Festival Sunday at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center.

 Bulletin file

Redmond may be bursting at the seams this weekend with the launch of the inaugural Fairwell Festival at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center. It kicks off Friday with the Turnpike Troubadours headlining, followed by country star Zach Bryan on Saturday, and 90-year-old Willie Nelson & Family for the Sunday showcase.

The Hayden Homes Amphitheater hosted Willie a few years back and folks still talk about that concert today as a memorable one. Who cannot speak with pride knowing they got to hear the legend of country music himself?

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.