It has been a long, drawn-out process, with fits and starts, protests and public forums but, at last, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has given its final approval Thursday for a plan to remove four hydroelectric dams on the Klamath River in California and Oregon.

It is expected to be the largest dam removal project in the country and could start as early as the spring 2023.

