It appears that the start of the largest hydroelectric dam removal project in U.S. history is finally going to get underway this summer on the Klamath River in southern Oregon and northern California.

Mark Bransom, CEO for Klamath River Renewal Corp., which is charged with the removal project, said in a recent report that the preparations to remove Copco Dam 2 are on schedule with the actual removal planned between June and October. The other three hydroelectric dams — Copco 1, Irongate and John C. Boyle — are planned to be removed in 2024.

