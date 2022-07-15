W.C. Neff, head ranger on the Goose Lake national forest reserve, makes a report that contains one item of especial interest and an item of news that should be seriously pondered over by the newspapers in the West that have heretofore been so anxious and ready to criticize President Roosevelt’s forest reserve policy. Ranger Neff says that in talking with cattle men he says that the feed on the reserve has increased 25 per cent in the past years. The reason for this is that cattle and sheep have not been allowed on the range so early in the spring, thus stopping the trampling out and killing of grass when it is tender. Another reason for the abundance of feed is that, by the supervision of the forest officials, the range is not overstocked. Thus the action of the government has bettered the range and made it able to support more stock, and it was only last winter that many newspapers in Central Oregon were calling Pinchot, the man at the head of the forest service, a long-eared idiot and like complimentary names. We need a few more long-eared idiots of the same class as Pinchot.
Another statement made by Mr. Neff that is worthy of attention of those papers that had the vigorous kick coming is the remark that if the range improves in the future as it has in the past year he is of the opinion that the number of stock feeding thereon can be increased 20 per cent.
The facts in the case are that the government’s forest reserve policy is one of the wisest movements ever undertaken by any government. It saves and protects the range from destruction by prohibiting too early grazing and overstocking; it protects the water supply of great irrigation projects by refusing to allow the denudation of vast forest areas that are natural water sheds; it protects the forests from disastrous fires through the watchfulness of its rangers, and it will provide a supply of lumber far in the future through its system of cutting only the mature trees and leaving the young ones to grow. ...
Editor’s note: The following historical editorial originally appeared in the July 12, 1907 edition of what was then called The Bend Bulletin.
