It is a well-known fact that communities with strong artistic foundations thrive over those that don’t support the arts.
A large part of Bend’s attractiveness is its music and art scene, its theaters both large and intimate. From the small bistros and taverns to the bigger venues of the Les Schwab Amphitheater , music and art is a driving force behind Central Oregon’s economy.
The year-old coronavirus pandemic put a damper on the arts scene — as it did many other businesses — but a few found ways to reach audiences and even host live shows, though sadly socially distant. While some music settings are starting to reopen, we are a long way from the vibrant scene that is Bend.
The launch of the Central Oregon Creative Artists Relief Effort (CO CAREs) is one way to get back to some normalcy for the arts community.
Sunday’s announcement in The Bulletin — a partner in this project — captures the difficulty musicians face even in the best of times. It hasn’t been easy with many venues closed, and even now, when some are starting to reopen, artists need a shot in the arm (aside from a vaccine, if you will) to get back up on stage.
The seed for the project germinated from an idea by Richard Schuurman, who has launched a small endeavor called The House Concert, a platform for recording artists to get their songs out to the public via recording studio-quality videos. Musicians also chat about their creative process. Schuurman, husband of Heidi Wright, the publisher of The Bulletin, convinced others of the need to help keep musicians here and working. The result is CO CAREs.
CO CAREs is hoping to raise $40,000 in grant money through crowdfunding during its first round of fundraising. That money directly benefits these artists, whether they be musicians, performers or visual artists. There are other ways one can contribute, too. Head to www.bendbulletin.com/talent to make a donation, or, if you’re an artist, apply for a grant. Donations are tax deductible.
Scalehouse, a collaborative for the arts, is the fiscal sponsor of the project and will handle grant applications and the distribution of funds. An advisory board made up of artists, designers and performers from outside Central Oregon, will determine who gets the funding.
Current donors and partners include The House Concert, Brooks Resources, Robberson Ford, Lincoln and Mazda, The Tower Theatre, KPOV (community radio), Amy Tykeson and Dr. John Teller. We encourage more to hop on that help out this worthy cause.
The initiative created a straight-to-the-point video expressing the need for art in Bend. At one point, musician Jason Graham (Mosley Watta), says, “Art is a way for a community to fall in love with itself … unconditionally and in varying ways. If we don’t have that, we get lost. And we’ve had a lot of loss recently.”
Check out the website and the video and read up on the local artists that make up this community. Even more so, donate to this worthy cause and help the artistic community get back on its feet.
