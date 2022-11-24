Thanksgiving message with orange pumpkin
123RF

The year that is drawing towards its close, has been filled with the blessings of fruitful fields and healthful skies. To these bounties, which are so constantly enjoyed that we are prone to forget the source from which they come, others have been added, which are of so extraordinary a nature, that they cannot fail to penetrate and soften even the heart which is habitually insensible to the ever watchful providence of Almighty God.

In the midst of a civil war of unequaled magnitude and severity, which has sometimes seemed to foreign States to invite and to provoke their aggression, peace has been preserved with all nations, order has been maintained, the laws have been respected and obeyed, and harmony has prevailed everywhere except in the theatre of military conflict; while that theatre has been greatly contracted by the advancing armies and navies of the Union.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Editor’s note: In the midst of the trauma of the Civil War, Thanksgiving was made a formal, annual holiday. There was a lot for President Lincoln to be thankful for in the fall of 1863. The Union Army had triumphed over the Confederates months earlier at Vicksburg and Gettysburg. Ultimate victory and an end to the war appeared that much closer. Lincoln’s proclamation, issued on Oct. 3, 1863, made the celebration a national holiday to be celebrated each year on the last Thursday of November. The proclamation was written by William Seward, the secretary of state. This is the original text, without any corrected or modernized spelling or grammar.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.