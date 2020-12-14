More than 63,000 Oregon businesses received Paycheck Protection Program Loans this year.
The PPP is a loan designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll during the COVID-19 pandemic. The loans went beyond saving payrolls, however. In many cases, these loans saved entire businesses from closure and bankruptcy.
As we enter some difficult winter months with COVID-19 still raging and disrupting normal business, many PPP loan recipients are beginning to realize that the expenses paid from the proceeds of these loans are viewed as nondeductible by the IRS. That is, that money that most firms thought came without strings attached, are still responsible for taxes on that money as income.
If Congress fails to act quickly, many PPP loan recipients stand to have as much as 45% of their PPP loan proceeds taken back when 2020 Federal and State Income Taxes are filed this spring. For example, a firm that received $2 million in PPP, may be responsible for paying $400,000 in taxes. That is a double-whammy to most businesses. It is not logical, nor does it seem to have been congressional intent, to have such a large portion of the PPP funds reclaimed by taxes in the same tax year.
One section of the CARES Act (The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) specifically excluded forgiven loan amounts from the taxpayer’s gross income for federal tax purposes. However, the CARES Act failed to address the deductibility of expenses paid by a taxpayer with the proceeds of a PPP Loan, effectively nullifying any tax exemption.
Lacking any specific legislation to speak to the deductibility of expenses, on April 30, 2020 the IRS issued Notice 2020-32, providing that expenses paid with proceeds from a PPP loan are not deductible for federal income tax purposes. On May 1, 2020, Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa expressed disappointment with the IRS’s ruling, and suggested it was contrary to legislative intent.
Despite the clear communication from members of Congress regarding the intent of the CARES Act, six months later we are still waiting for legislation to override the IRS’s April 30, 2020 ruling.
Tuesday, The Bulletin will host a live Zoom forum with U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden, Jeff Merkley and Reps. Kurt Schrader and Greg Walden and several business leaders in hopes of finding some resolution for this issue.
The goal of this forum is to allow Oregon small business PPP loan recipients to speak directly with members of the Oregon Congressional delegation regarding the importance of these loan proceeds to business survival in 2020, and to underscore the potentially devastating economic effects of allowing IRS Notice 2020-32 to stand in the 2020 Tax Year.
The forum won’t be live for the general public, but will be recorded and shared across the state through EO Media Group newspapers, websites and social media immediately following the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.