When voters check their ballots in the coming weeks, one choice that won’t be difficult to make will be the Deschutes County Library bond. It is an all-encompassing proposal that will benefit just about everyone in the county.
Passage means the library district can issue up to $195 million in general obligation bonds to renovate Bend, La Pine, Redmond, Sunriver and Sisters library branches, plus double the size of the Redmond library to 40,000 square feet and the build a new, state-of-the-art, 115,000-square-foot main library in north Bend.
When the 38,000-square-foot Bend library opened downtown in 1998, it was serving a population of 35,000. Twenty-two years later, Bend is well on its way to 100,000 and the county is at 197,000 residents.
Most of the library buildings were constructed in the 1990s. Today, use of the libraries has significantly increased. The proposed bond measure addresses the need for additional space to accommodate the growing population, incorporate infrastructure improvements such as: Technology; space for an expanded collection of books and materials; children’s learning and development centers; and meeting and performance spaces.
But the issue is more than the numbers.
For 100 years, the Deschutes Public Library has educated, entertained, and enriched residents of all ages in Deschutes County, says Library Director Todd Dunkelberg.
“Customers’ demands and use of the libraries have changed substantially during the past 20 years. The flexible spaces in the proposed buildings would support activities from tutoring students, small group meetings and teleconferencing, to job searching, and nonprofit assistance,” he said.
And, in the age of COVID-19, less people are able to avail themselves of the meeting spaces. The district is planning for the post-coronavirus-era, when it can reopen its doors to all who need its services.
Hard-cover books are the backbone of any library and will still line the shelves of the new center, Dunkelberg says.
“Interestingly, the ratio of those reading books, versus electronic versions, has held steady at 70% to 30% for the last three years,” he said.
Dunkelberg reminds the public that the library district has not asked for any additional funding in 23 years. The district paid off all debt on the five libraries it constructed and renovated, as well as built reserves toward this proposed project.
The estimated tax rate for the bond is 34 cents per $1,000 of assessed value (not market value) in 2021 when the first bond payment is expected to be due. A property with an assessed value (not market value) of $200,000 would pay approximately $68 in 2021. The actual levy rate may differ due to final interest rates and changes in assessed value.
The bond funds would pay for the design and construction of a Central Library that would provide a discovery center for children to learn and play; substantial space for an expanded book and materials collection; flexible community and small-business spaces for learning, creativity, and collaboration; space for larger programs and events; and an efficient book/material processing and distribution center to serve all of the libraries in Deschutes County.
Bond funds would also cover remodeling and upgrading the Downtown Bend, La Pine, Sisters, and Sunriver Libraries. Remodeling of these buildings would include interior expansion of public space, modernization for improved technology, and much needed infrastructure and maintenance updates. The East Bend Library, the newest and only leased building in the District, would receive minor upgrades to bring infrastructure up to the standards of the other libraries.
Libraries are simply the hub, the heart of any community. They are a great equalizer where anyone and everyone can meet and learn. We wholeheartedly support this bond issue and we hope you will, too.
