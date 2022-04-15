rules
William Hoover did not renew his short-term rental license by the deadline for a property on NW Ogden Avenue in Bend.

Does he deserve a break?

He has had the license for about five years. But this past year he was in and out of the state. His father died. He lost track of some details in his life, including the renewal of his STR license.

Why are we getting into such detail about one individual STR license? Because the Bend City Council is scheduled to decide next week if he is entitled to some sort of leeway. And the council may perhaps rethink what sort of leeway licensees should be allowed.

If it seems strange to you that the Bend City Council would have to get into details like this, that is the way the city ordinance was written — to make the Bend City Council the effective judge on such appeals.

The city mailed a renewal notice to Hoover 60 days before the license was set to expire. The city also sent him an email after the license expired on Dec. 26. That notified him he had 30 days to submit a renewal application, the fee of $205 and the late fee of $55. The city didn’t receive anything by the deadline. He reached out to the city in February, apparently after he received a notice that his land use permit was void.

Hoover refrained from renting his STR during COVID to try to help fight the pandemic.

He said that caused him financial hardship and it would be harder still for him to be forced to give up the income altogether. He says he ensures his STR is a good neighbor.

“Surely the city has a way to work with existing license holders, especially as they begin to recover after complying with COVID restraints?” he wrote the city.

“It would seem that the city of Bend would help those who are upstanding, comply and intend to build revenue for the city in positive and responsible ways.”

The city does have a hardship exemption for things such as death of an immediate family member.

But that is only when it jeopardizes the ability to operate an STR, not to fail to renew the license.

What do you think should happen? Councilors must make their decision based on the preponderance of the evidence.

While Hoover did not seem to comply with city code, is that the problem?

Or is the problem that the code is not flexible enough to account for how the death of a family member could alter the ability to renew a STR license?

