Estate tax

A bill passed by the Oregon Legislature will lighten the burden of the state’s so-called “death tax."

With apologies to H.L. Mencken, it seems to us that progressive legislators and policy wonks use estate taxes to calm their haunting fear that someone, somewhere, is keeping their own money.

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has signed a measure that will streamline estate taxes for many farm and natural resource estates.

