Response times are just one indicator of how well firefighter/paramedics respond to emergencies. When someone has a heart attack, a stroke or any other serious injury, you know as well as we do that seconds count.

Bend Fire & Rescue has been hitting its goal of about 6 minutes. But times have crept up as the city’s population has grown.

Voters are likely to be asked in 2022 to renew the city’s five-year levy to keep response times down.

There is no formal request on the table. Bend Fire & Rescue still wants to do more research and a formal, professional poll to gauge public support. Fire Chief Todd Riley told the Bend City Council this week that he thinks 17 more firefighter/paramedics is the answer.

Why 17? Riley told us nine would go to staffing a fire engine at the Pilot Butte station, which does not currently have any firefighters. Six would staff a paramedic ambulance. One would be assigned to a second quick response vehicle for the department to provide paramedic evaluation for basic life -support calls. And the remaining additional paramedic would be to provide depth overall for the department to cover openings. The overall increase in the number of firefighters will also improve the department’s ability to tackle fires in taller buildings. Bend is getting more of those. More firefighters are required in those situations to ensure safety.

The starting salary with benefits for a firefighter/paramedic is about $125,000 a year. Seventeen of those would be just over $2 million.

Bend Fire & Rescue gets about 11,000 calls for service a year. About 85% are emergency medical calls and of those 55% require advanced life support and 45% require basic life support.

Bend voters passed the first five-year fire levy in 2014 and passed it again in 2019. It was for 20 cents per $1,000 of assessed value on a home. It’s not clear what the new rate will be. Renewing the levy in 2022 would give more certainty to the department and its employees as they plan for the future.

Bend Fire & Rescue has been transparent in the past about its levies. We have little doubt it will be so again. They want to tell their story. They want to tell the community how they are trying to protect it, because they want your support.

