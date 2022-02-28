Oregon State University-Cascades has had some big days. The day in 1981 when OSU started offering classes in Central Oregon. The day in 2001 when OSU was selected to build a branch campus here. The day the new campus opened on Sept. 16, 2016.
Monday was another one of those big days. A subcommittee of the Oregon Legislature approved $10 million to unleash an innovation district on the campus.
The subcommittee vote is not the same thing as having the money. As you know, there are ways Oregon legislative sessions go sideways. But it’s close.
People talk these days about the ability to work from anywhere. But the local environment still matters. Creating the innovation district forges potential around the university anchor where businesses can collaborate, research can blossom and students can get internships and training. Businesses and housing will be located on campus grounds.
Clustering nurtures innovation. It’s no secret that what similar innovation districts across the country are trying to do is to capture something of the feel of Silicon Valley. But they are trying to do it smarter. More integrated with housing. More of an urban feel, instead of a sprawling suburb.
At OSU-Cascades the earth will benefit, too. Much of OSU-Cascades was sited on a former pumice pit and demolition landfill. OSU-Cascades is transforming much of that back into usable land. The location planned for the innovation district might take $34 million to clean up and to put in the infrastructure. That’s what the $10 million will go to. And remember, OSU-Cascades is pledged to net-zero energy and water use. It is looking for the businesses interested in locating in its innovation district to share that pledge.
The end goal is 24 acres on campus for the innovation district. That will include some 500,000 square feet of buildings for tech, light industry, offices and housing. Another objective is a performing arts space.
