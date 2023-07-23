Oftentimes, The Bulletin covers tragedies as part of the daily news diet. Like all media outlets, this is part of our job in reflecting what is happening in Central Oregon. This past week, we had more than our fair share to report.
In late June, a Redmond man had been gunned down in his driveway in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting. He died July 1.
What sets us apart from other media is that The Bulletin will not simply report on these events and move on to the next news story of the day. We always reach out to the survivors, the family members, friends and neighbors in the hopes of painting a picture of who the victim was, what sort of life they lived, so there is a record — a memory — of this person that will live on.
A fine example of this is Saturday’s feature on Esaui “Sy” Mutchler who had succumbed to his gunshot wounds in a drive-by shooting in Redmond. It was clear that Mutchler had a checkered past and was well known to police. Yet, he was putting his troubled past behind him, getting his life on track, according to friends and family.
Reporter Bryce Dole writes, “He was incarcerated several times but completed probation. He was applying for jobs. He obtained his learner’s permit and was proud to be making payments toward a car. More and more, he called his brother to chat and gardened with his mother, who lives alone in Madras and is terminally ill, diagnosed last year with the nervous system disease ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease.”
It is often the most difficult task for a reporter to reach out to family members of a loved one who has died, especially in some tragic way. A few survivors do decline to speak on the record, but for the most part, people want to talk about their friend or relative and we encourage that.
For one thing, it gives readers a much clearer picture of who the person was and what they lived for. It deepens the meaning of community by letting the rest of our readership know a little bit more about the person, rather than some one-off story about their death.
We hope these stories bring a deeper meaning to readers about the people who are their friends and neighbors. We hope it eases some of the pain of the tragedy, too. In some cases, it may help a future tragedy. But the overriding reason is that it humanizes the event, allows readers to feel some empathy for what the family is going through and perhaps, reach out and help.
We hope you feel the same way. Thank you for reading. And if you can, please support our local journalism by subscribing to our digital platform.
