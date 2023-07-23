Oftentimes, The Bulletin covers tragedies as part of the daily news diet. Like all media outlets, this is part of our job in reflecting what is happening in Central Oregon. This past week, we had more than our fair share to report.

There were three tragic deaths including: the man who had been mauled by the dogs in a homeless camp; a Bend rock climber who had fallen to his death while climbing North Sister; and a suspected homicide of a 28-year-old Bend woman.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Editor: 541-633-2166, gobrien@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.