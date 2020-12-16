We do not have an answer to this problem. It is likely no one ever will. And that is the issue of homelessness.
But the best comments that came out of the city of Bend’s public hearings regarding homelessness, and Juniper Ridge in particular, point out that this is a citywide problem that needs a citywide solution.
The city initially promoted the idea of setting up a homeless camp or RV park on a portion of Juniper Ridge that sits in northeast Bend adjacent to light industrial businesses and a burgeoning subdivision. The homeless have camped there for years.
It unveiled the idea at a city council meeting and caused an immediate uproar with neighbors adjacent to Juniper Ridge. (By way of explanation, policy dictates the city had to approach the landowner — the city council — first before contacting surrounding neighbors). Still, in the future, taking that extra step to alert neighborhoods to projects such as these is best done proactively.
Opinions, perceptions and reality all clashed a bit during the recent online public forums.
For instance, one homeowner living near the project said they have had cars driving through their property to get to Juniper Ridge; have had items stolen from their yard, and generally fear for their children who walk to one of the two nearby schools.
Others spoke of burned-out vehicles left near their property, evidence of drug use and last summer’s wildfire that threatened homes and a nearby chemical plant when an RV caught fire. BNSF rail line wants access across it tracks controlled, too.
Another speaker, who’s helped the homeless on a regular basis, dissected the problem as those living in tents are truly in need and harmless. However, there are transients who pass through, commit crimes and prey on the homeless.
Still others were passionate about showing compassion for our city’s most vulnerable, who are living on the edge of poverty, illness and even death. It was just a few weeks ago that a man died on the streets of Bend from exposure.
“We are losing sight of the human cost (of ignoring this problem),” he said.
The fact is, there are 1,000 homeless in Bend and its environs, according to the last count by the city. Let that sink in: 1,000 people homeless in Bend. That’s a 10% increase from 2019. Also, there are 203 homeless children — under 18 years of age. Fifty-four are unaccompanied by an adult. Many homeless are well-known to law enforcement and social care workers. These are not people passing through, but are living here. Some are working here.
A change in direction
At first, it appears the city's idea was to allow for transitional housing to be built at Juniper Ridge after a major sewer line project is finished that bisect the parcel of land.
However, with the deadlines the city would have to meet to establish even temporary housing, the park idea now appears unfeasible. And, since the city council makeup will turn over come January, it appears resolution of this issue will be up to the new council.
“Rather than keeping our foot on the gas, we are going to turn the wheel (on this project),” said Assistant City Manager Jon Skidmore.
The city plans to create a task force, in partnership with the county and local social service agencies, to address the issue. That group may start meeting over the holidays. Further, the city needs to update it zoning language to accommodate a homeless site.
In the meantime, it may pursue purchasing a local motel as a shelter to help the most needy.
The bottomline is the city is looking to build consensus on where to locate any transitional housing. We hope they can do it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.