Political endorsements by a newspaper can be viewed a couple of ways: They can be seen as the responsibility of an institution that has done its homework by researching and interviewing candidates, following their campaigns over many months; or they can be seen as an overreach of readers’ rights to make up their own minds.
Traditionally, newspapers have endorsed candidates and ballot issues, simply because it is part of their connection to voters and readers. True, an endorsement carries some weight, and many who are endorsed will cite The Bulletin in their political ads as backing them. Nearly all candidates seek out a newspaper’s endorsement during a political season. Other media rarely, if at all, endorse.
This year, The Bulletin chose to endorse local and state candidates not only because readers asked for that a year ago when EO Media Group took over the operation, but more so because it furthers the discussion in helping readers make up their minds. Like any opinion, readers are free to take it or leave it.
It is obvious that 2020 is one of the most contentious elections on the national political stage. The Bulletin briefly endorsed Democrat Joe Biden over President Donald Trump with the understanding that many voters have made up their minds, according to national polls.
Some welcomed the endorsement, others thought it didn’t go far enough, while still others objected to the choice.
But why say anything at all, you may ask. Granted, we could have left that race blank, yet we were endorsing other national races, too, such as U.S. Senate and Congress, plus state and local races. It would have seemed odd to leave out some mention of the presidential race.
Readers on both sides of the political spectrum can become irate at an endorsement or non-endorsement. But generally, those readers are firm in who they are voting for. That’s why we’ve spent so much time on the local races, where, for some, the decisions are not so clear cut.
There are 25 state and local races that The Bulletin editorial staff has researched and written endorsements. Nearly 40 candidates were interviewed one-on-one, and several ballot issues were also reviewed. The end result is The Bulletin endorsed 50% Republicans and 50% Democrats in the partisan races.
(One can view the video interviews on The Bulletin’s Facebook page. Each one has garnered an average of 300 to 600 views).
This is on top of the work the reporting staff is doing with similar Q&As and writing about each candidate and their stance for the daily news pages.
It puts the newspaper in a unique position, lending its editorial voice to help clarify for readers who is a qualified candidate as opposed to who may not be, or may have a single agenda rather than wanting to represent all constituents.
Keep in mind, the editorial page, i.e. opinion page, is the opinion of the editorial staff and management of the newspaper. That is markedly different than what reporters write about, and the two should not be confused. Reporters get some grief in the community for the newspaper’s editorial-page stance, but that is not their doing or responsibility. One could view it simply as the difference between news and advertising — the two should not mix.
In the end it, comes down to the voter deciding. One would hope voters have the time and energy to research all the issues, but if they do not, they can rely on the newspaper to aid them in their decision. And we uphold everyone’s right to make up their own minds to vote for the candidate they prefer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.