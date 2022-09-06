As much sense as it makes to reduce wildfire risk in Oregon, when the effort to reduce it comes knocking on the front door it might not be welcome.
State officials tried to identify wildfire risk for every tax lot in Oregon. They released the statewide map. They got back a storm of protest. Thousands of Oregonians complained they were miscategorized, they would lose their insurance and the state had done a woeful job of explaining.
The state withdrew the map. It is being revised.
That map, though, is just one of the changes coming.
City and county zoning, roads and other land use regulations may change, too. Rules may alter what can and cannot be built on land, transforming the value of that land.
The same legislation, Senate Bill 762, that directed the state produce the wildfire risk map also directed the Department of Land Conservation and Development to look at possible changes to land use.
The changes could be mandatory. The changes could be voluntary. But as the DLCD says, if it’s voluntary some cities and counties may not take action. So mandatory changes may be coming.
To be clear, no formal changes have been adopted, yet. There are recommendations. What’s in them?
It could be as common sense as ensuring new developments have multiple evacuation routes. Streets are built with an eye toward connectivity.
That’s likely not particularly controversial. And think about if such a requirement had been in place before so many homes were built in Crook County’s Juniper Canyon. Another evacuation route may have been completed a decade ago.
There could be other requirements, though, that may have controversial impact. Buildings may be required to be clustered in areas of lower risk. There may be new standards about spacing and density for subdivisions or developments of certain sizes, such as shopping centers and hotels. Firebreaks and buffers may be required. Setbacks and siting requirements may be changed.
Wildfires are going to come. We need to reduce their risk. It will mean changes.
If you want to better understand what may be coming, read this document tinyurl.com/ORwildfirezoning from the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development. Deschutes County commissioners are also scheduled to get an overview of the possible changes at their meeting on Wednesday. More about that here, tinyurl.com/Deschutes090722.
