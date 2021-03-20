We doubt anyone is going to give the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council an award for it, but it does do something interesting at many of its meetings. It takes a moment to highlight something it accomplished.
COIC is one of those government agencies that can fly under the radar of even certified government geeks. It’s best known probably for being the parent organization of Cascades East Transit, the regional bus system. It is also where elected leaders talk about regional problems and solutions. It offers opportunities for students to get their GEDs. There’s a lot more going on.
For instance, it had a brief report in February about how through its adult education and training, two particular individuals were able to get jobs. Another time, it highlighted that through a grant provided through COIC, the Ochoco Humane Society was able to reopen and put one individual who had been struggling into a position where they could get a job, car and an apartment. One final example: A patient needed transport to a critical medical appointment in Portland for a transplant. COIC helped arrange transportation and managed to connect the patient with services so they could get meals and stay in the Portland area for follow-up care.
Those are your tax dollars at work, helping to make those things happen.
