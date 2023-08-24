If you recognize the need for more housing in Bend and you want to spare as many trees as possible, where does that leave you with the proposed housing on Central Oregon Irrigation District land near the Deschutes River?
The irrigation district’s plan has been to sell land to Pahlisch Homes for development in Southwest Bend between Brookswood and the Deschutes River.
Some people would just rather not have the deal move ahead. The area has been like a public park. But it’s irrigation district land with a public trail on the south end of Bend. This is a canal trail further upriver than the trail along the Deschutes River that many people access at Farewell Bend Park or Riverbend Park.
Save Bend Green Space, a local conservation group, has been hoping to preserve the land as a park. When we spoke on Monday to two leaders from the group, Roberta Silverman and Robert Andersen, they recognize the need for housing. They hope for a smart, environmentally sensitive, housing development. Their concerns are a lack of guarantees for the location of the trail, the width of the trail, protection for trees and protection for remnants of Bend’s early irrigation history.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is involved because the irrigation district has a license to operate a hydroelectric facility on the river. The trail is part of the agreement with the federal government. If the irrigation district wants to change the trail to accommodate a land sale and future development, the plan needs the commission’s approval.
That’s why the commission is accepting public comments. It’s why Save Bend Green Space wants you to comment. The group set up a guide to make that simpler. You can find that here: tinyurl.com/Fercomment.
Silverman and Andersen told us they plan to make a motion to intervene in the case. Andersen also uncovered some documents in the Library of Congress that go into the history of the nearby canal. If you are at all a history nut, it’s an interesting read. Here’s the link: tinyurl.com/LOCcanal
We love trails. This one is not going away. It will be different with homes stealing the view from trees. The challenge for the federal commission, the irrigation district and Pahlisch is minimizing the future pangs of regret.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.