Bend voters passed nearly a year ago that $190 million transportation bond for improvements across the city.
You can’t change the projects. You can alter what happens first.
The city created an oversight committee to give the public another layer of accountability on the bond spending. The members will make recommendations to the Bend City Council about project scheduling and help ensure the public is informed about how the money is spent.
At the top of the priority list, at this moment, is an eastward extension of Aune Street for $6.3 million. At the bottom of the list, are about $5 million for intelligent transportation systems improvements. That generally refers to using technology to help traffic flow. In the middle are local residential street safety improvements for $8 million. The Reed Market overpass is near the top.
If you want details of why some projects are scoring higher than others, they are available on the committee’s website. It has to do with how well they accomplish multiple goals. For instance, the Aune Street project helps traffic flow, bicycle and pedestrian traffic, safety, equity and has synergy with other projects.
If you want to influence how these projects take shape, you do have that option.
