Sometimes it has looked like Mirror Pond might be on the endangered pond list.
Some want the dam gone so the pond would be gone and we would have a more natural, freely flowing river.
Sediment buildup behind the dam could also transform Mirror Pond into Mirror Mudflat.
Neither of those things look to be coming soon.
One aspect of the pond’s future seems to be getting closer to a decision: fish passage.
Short of a free-flowing river, fish passage that enables fish to move past the dam is pretty much the next best thing.
There are two broad choices being considered a fish ladder or a more natural ramp built with a series of boulders.
Which would work better for fish and perhaps other creatures?
Which might cost less to build and maintain?
Which would be more effective over the long term, no matter what happens with the dam?
Which might make it easier to monitor how well it works?
Which might be better for public safety and discourage people from trying it or would make it easier to keep the public away?
Those are just some of the issues the Mirror Pond Fish Passage Advisory Committee has been working on. The committee is a joint effort between the city of Bend and the Bend Park & Recreation District to come up with a recommendation.
You get to have a say. The committee’s meetings are public. It wants input. And it will be holding a meeting to try to gather more public input likely in late January before it makes a recommendation to the city and park district.
“This is a tricky decision,” said Vernita Ediger, the consultant who is facilitating the committee’s discussion. “We are going to be in a situation where there are lots of pros and cons. And we really appreciate the knowledge, expertise and interest of our community members.”
There are still two big problems outside the scope of the committee’s debate that overshadow any decision on fish passage.
Almost every street in every town in Oregon could have photo radar cameras perched to catch speeders under new proposed legislation in the Legislature.Do you think this is a good idea to help stop speeding? Is it excessive or inappropriate enforcement? Tell us what you think. Email news@bendbulletin.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.