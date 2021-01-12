Bend is not a walking and biking paradise. It’s pretty good, as towns go. But there’s room for improvement.
We aren’t just talking about walking and biking. There are neighborhood streets that have become favorite shortcuts for cars. Ever walked along NE Revere Avenue? People zoom up and down the hill like it’s the straightaway at Portland International Raceway. OK not quite, but you know the feeling.
The city is attacking the problem. It’s recently completed neighborhood safety improvements/greenways on more than 5½ miles of city streets. They include “some firsts for Bend: two-way parking-protected bike lanes and an all-way yield neighborhood traffic circle,” City Manager Eric King recently told councilors in an email.
That may be a fraction of what is needed. But city staff does listen to public input on what to do first. So if you have an area or a project that you believe needs safety improvements, let councilors know. You can email them at council@bendoregon.gov.
