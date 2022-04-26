Police car lights.
The Bend Police Department is looking for community members interested in volunteering to serve on the Police Chief’s Advisory Council.

It’s been around for 18 years. But Police Chief Mike Krantz has been trying to reimagine and improve it. It’s both a way for the department to get feedback from the community and for the department to spread its messages.

The department is looking for 20 community members. The positions would rotate to allow more people to serve. The commitment is not insubstantial. Volunteers have to be willing to go on a ride along with a police officer, attend the department’s community academy, attend the committee meetings once a month and more.

One thing the advisory council meetings will not be is open to the public. Why not? Well, the explanation is that the council does not have decision-making authority. It is advisory. Still, we argue the spirit of Oregon’s public meetings law is that the public is able to see its government at work and not only when decisions are made — also when policies are developed. Shouldn’t the public be able to watch what advice is given and how the department responds? We think the answer is a most definite yes.

More information about the advisory council is available at tinyurl.com/Bendpoliceadvisory.

