Thinning, mowing, prescribed burns and logging on forest land can set off fiery debates.
Thinning and mowing get criticized as ineffectual if the wind is whipping a voracious wildfire along. Smoke from a prescribed burn is still smoke. And logging, well, you know how controversial that gets on public land.
New research from Oregon State University won’t settle these debates. But it gives more evidence that mechanical thinning works to reduce the intensity of wildfires, and adding on prescribed burns helps even more.
That would seem intuitive. In fact, it seems like an inescapable truth. But the effectiveness of thinning and prescribed burns get challenged. “Some studies have even suggested that thinning without prescribed fire can increase wildfire severity by adding to the buildup of fine fuels on the forest floor,” OSU research associate James Johnston said. “Our work shows that mechanical thinning can moderate fire behavior even in the absence of prescribed fire.”
This is one study. It was for study areas that had all trees removed that were up to 53 centimeters in diameter at breast height removed in dry pine forest in Northeast Oregon. Crews also removed smaller trees. The results were that fuels did build up for as much as two years after the thinning. They then declined.
The problem on public land is getting enough money to do thinning and prescribed burns on enough land. It makes a difference. But to make it profitable there needs to be removal of larger trees for lumber. And that stops too many projects from ever getting done.
