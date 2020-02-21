Traffic can already be backed up so far at the Brookswood/Reed Market roundabout that it can make people an unwanted star of Bend’s own “The Slow and The Furious.”
Bend is going to try an experiment to improve things for cars, bicyclists and pedestrians.
The city is going to test if signals at a roundabout will improve congestion, safety and even reduce cut-through traffic. The test subjects will be the people using the Bond/Brookswood/Reed Market roundabout during the week of March 2-6.
But can making people stop really speed things up?
The short answer is yes.
It may seem counterintuitive, but signalizing a roundabout can break up the slowing effect when many cars are trying to get through at the same time.
It’s worked for freeway on-ramps in Los Angeles for going on 50 years. It’s worth trying to see if it can help in Bend.
These devices are called metered signals and, they hold back traffic on a leg of the roundabout to allow one that is backed up to flow more freely.
Another advantage can be public safety. You may have seen people stop in roundabouts and try to get over as far as they can when an emergency vehicle is trying to squeeze past.
With the signals, emergency vehicles could temporarily halt traffic coming in other directions into the roundabout.
Drivers will have to obey the signals as will bikes in the road. Bikes on the sidewalk don’t have to obey the signals.
There’s not really a lot of disagreement among traffic professionals that roundabouts are better for flow and safer than more conventional intersections.
These aren’t just claims.
There are studies from the National Academies of Sciences that analyzed it. It makes sense intuitively, right? You shouldn’t have as many — or any — head-on and right-angle collisions.
There have also been studies of how to time signals to best move traffic through roundabouts.
Signalized roundabouts will take some getting used to, but it’s worth a try.
It’s a lot cheaper and than just adding more lanes.
