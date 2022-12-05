In deer or waterfowl hunting season, some people can be surprised to see people with guns hiking along the Deschutes River trail.
Some think it’s illegal or wrong.
There are regulations for hunting, of course. But there’s a big difference between carrying the rifle along the trail and shooting from the trail.
We reached out to both the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Deschutes National Forest.
First of all you should seek clarification on the rules from them before you wave this editorial around as the authoritative word on the subject.
The most important thing to remember is likely: Hiking along the river trail to access hunting is a legitimate and legal use.
The Forest Service told us it is illegal to discharge a firearm from the river trail or across it. It is also illegal to discharge a firearm within 150 yards of a residence, campsite, developed recreation area or occupied area.
On top of that Deschutes County actually has several no shooting zones along the river — not no hunting zones — no shooting zones.
It is the responsibility of the hunter to know the rules.
We know some people may not feel safe if they see a hunter with a rifle or shotgun on a recreational trail. Remember again, hiking along the trail with a firearm to access hunting opportunities is a legal use of the trail.
